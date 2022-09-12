Water level in river Godavari rising at Bhadrachalam

Kothagudem: Water level in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam in the district has been increasing with heavy rains in its upper catchment area for the past few days.

The water level which was at 39.50 feet at 8 am has reached 41.60 feet at 12 noon on Monday and was expected to touch the first warning level of 43 feet later in the day. Many streams were overflowing following torrential rains which the erstwhile Khammam district witnessed.

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty in a statement on Monday told the officials and people living on the banks of Godavari to be alert in view of the increasing water level in the river. Water discharge at Bhadrachalam was expected to reach nine lakh cusecs, he said.

He said that control rooms have been set up at the collectorate with emergency dialing number: 08744-241950 and at Bhadrachalam sub collector’s office with a dialing number: 08743-232444. People could call the control rooms for emergency services.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G also told the public to be alert as the streams and rivulets were overflowing. He cautioned the public against touching electric poles and farmers to be cautious while operating irrigation pumps. In case of emergency people should dial 100 for assistance, he said.

During the past 24-hours 13 mandals in Kothagudem district received light to rather heavy rainfall while there was no rainfall in four mandals. A rainfall of 4.5 cm was recorded in Dummugudem mandal, 3.9 cm in Gundala, Cherla, Aswapuram and Manugur recorded a rainfall of above 2 cm.

In Khammam though the weather remained cloudy there was no rainfall in 19 mandals and two mandals, Khammam Rural and Tirumalayapalem received very light rain. Coal production in SCCL opencast mines in Kothagudem, Yellandu, Manugur and Sathupalli was yet to resume due to inundation in the mines.