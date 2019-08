By | Published: 12:41 am

Kothagudem: Water level in Godavari river was below first warning level at Bhadrachalam on Saturday and is receding slowly.

At 6 pm, water level was 39.2 feet and by 7 pm it reached 38.8 feet. Only nine mandals out of 23 mandals received rainfall during the past 24 hours. The district average rainfall was 0.7 mm.

At Peddavagu project one gate was opened to discharge 1505 cusecs of water on Saturday. There was no discharge of water from Kinnerasani and Taliperu projects.