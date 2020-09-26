Water levels in Himayat Sagar rise; residents cautioned

Water levels in the reservoir have risen to just 10 ft short of the brim following which the district Collectors, Police Commissioners, GHMC and other departments have been put on alert

Hyderabad: With Himayat Sagar reservoir filling up fast due to the heavy rains in the last few days, authorities have been put on high alert amid possibilities of water being released downstream on Sunday.

After almost a decade, the water levels in the reservoir have risen to just 10 feet short of the brim following which the district Collectors, Police Commissioners, GHMC and other departments have been put on alert.

The residents of Shankernagar, Chaderghat, Moosanagar and neighbouring areas have been asked to stay alert. Those living along the river were asked to leave their houses as a precautionary measure, said a senior official from HMWSSB.

On Saturday, the water level in the reservoir was 1,753 feet, just 10 feet short of full reservoir level of 1,763 feet. Since the last month, there have been steady inflows into the reservoir. With heavy rains lashing the city and suburbs in the last few days, the inflows have increased steadily, an official said.

“Water will be released downstream once the levels cross 1,760 feet. The last time water was released downstream was in 2010,” he said, adding more inflows into the reservoir were expected.

Meanwhile, the water levels in Osman Sagar too have been rising steadily due to the heavy rains. On Saturday, the water level was 1,753 feet against the FRL of 1,790 feet. If the rains continue to remain active for the next few days, HMWSSB officials are also expecting inflows to Osman Sagar reservoir.

