Water logging at Vizianagaram station yard, trains cancelled

By | B. Prabhakara Sarma | Published: 3:25 pm

Visakhapatnam: Due to incessant rains for the past couple of days and failure of track circuit due to water logging at Vizianagaram Railway station yard on Tuesday night that caused traffic congestion, four trains had to be cancelled.

The train No. 58526 Visakhapatnam- Brahmapur passenger leaving Visakhapatnam on Thursday, train No 58525 Brahmapur-Visakhapatnam passenger leaving Brahmapur on Friday, the train No. 22820 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Intercity express leaving Visakhapatnam on Thursday, and train No. 22819 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam intercity express leaving Bhubaneswar on Friday were cancelled, according to a spokesman of the railways here.

