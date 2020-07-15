Water released from Bhima LIS Phase-2

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Tuesday released water from Phase-2 of the Bhima Lift Irrigation Scheme at Tirumalayapally in Wanaparthy district, ensuring irrigation to about 48,000 acres in Wanaparthy, Devarakadra and Kollapur Assembly constituencies.

Pumping of water has already begun from Phase-1 of Bhima, Nettempadu and Koilsagar lift irrigation schemes.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed officials to lift the gates of the Jurala project after the Karnataka government started releasing water from its Narayanpur reservoir on the Krishna. Subsequently, water is being released from Jurala. The officials were also directed to release water from the Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme after assessing the water availability in upstream areas.

Speaking to the media, the Minister said pumps would be switched on at the Kalwakurthy LI Scheme any moment as per the CM’s instructions. He said farmers would now have access to adequate irrigation facilities due to availability of water in reservoirs and tanks.

