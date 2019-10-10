Water released from Guthpa project to ayacut

By | Published: 11:28 pm

Nizamabad: Armoor MLA A Jeevan Reddy on Thursday released water for irrigation from Guthpa Lift Irrigation Scheme which caters to the needs of irrigation to 38,972 acres of Nizamsagar tail end areas in Armoor and Balkonda Assembly constituencies of Nizamabad district.

With the water at the Sri Ram Sagar Project reaching Full Reservoir Level (FSL), Guthpa Lift Irrigation Scheme had sufficient water to operate the lift and the Armoor MLA released 275 cusecs water from the project on Thursday.

The areas covered under this scheme including Makloor, Armoor, Velpoor and Jakranpally mandals in Nizamabad district.

Jeevan Reddy switched on the motors and released the water from the project at Ummeda village of Nandpet mandal. He said through the Guthpa Lift Irrigation Scheme, sufficient water would be provided for kharif and rabi crops to the Nizamsagar tail end ayacut, which is the lifeline for the local farmers.

