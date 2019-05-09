Water released from Karnataka’s Narayanpur into Jurala project

By | Published: 8:49 pm 8:54 pm

Hyderabad: The arrival of the promised 2.5 TMCft of water from Krishna river in Karnataka into Jurala project reservoir in Telangana moved one more step closer after Karnataka irrigation department officials began releasing 8,000 cusecs of water from Narayanpur dam on Thursday afternoon.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had recently requested his Karnataka counterpart HD Kumaraswamy for release of the water to meet drinking water needs of the people from the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district.

Though the decision to release the water was taken a little more than a week ago, water had first to be released from Almatti dam upstream of Narayanapur as the latter did not have sufficient storage to directly release water to Jurala project in Telangana.

With water from Almatti having reached Narayanapur dam, the Karnataka irrigation department officials began releasing water to downstream Jurala. According to Telangana Irrigation Department officials, water was released from the Narayanapur dam spill way and if there are no stoppages at Gugal and Girjapur, the water should begin reaching Jurala reservoir in three days.

