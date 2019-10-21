Water released from KLIS barrages

By | Published: 10:29 pm

Hyderabad: With a large amount of water being released from upstream Sri Ram Sagar Project on the Godavari, inflows into the downstream Sripada Yellampally reservoir resulted in the latter nearly reaching its Full Reservoir Level of 148 m on Monday.

Yellampally reservoir’s water level touched 147.87 m by afternoon, and officials began releasing 12,138 cusecs of water from the project resulting in cascading releases from barrages downstream. Against project’s storage capacity of 20.175 tmcft, its storage touched 19.81 tmcft on Monday.

The three newly constructed barrages — Parvati, Saraswati and Lakshmi at Sundilla, Annaram and Medigadda, respectively, — which are part of the Kaleshwaram project on the Godavari, also began releases as outflows from Yellampally continued. While 10 gates of Parvati barrage were opened letting out 9,000 cusecs of water, officials at Saraswathi barrage released 1,40,000 cusecs with the barrage receiving total inflows of 1,56,000 cusecs, after heavy rains in the local catchment areas of the river contributing to the inflows at Lakshmi barrage.

At Lakshmi barrage at Medigadda that also receives water from Pranahita tributary of Godavari, inflows were recorded at 40,000 cusecs while outflows were at the rate of 45,000 cusecs. Officials opened 10 gates at this barrage.

Before releasing water from SRSP, officials issued warnings to villagers downstream against venturing into the river or going near its banks. Shepherds, fishermen and farmers in Balkonda, Soan, Mendora, Mamada, Laxmanchanda, Khanapoor and Nirmal mandals were asked to stay away from the river and its banks.

