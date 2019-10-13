Water released from LMD in Karimnagar

By | Published: 8:38 pm

Karimnagar: Irrigation department officials on Sunday released water from Lower Manair Dam through Kakatiya canal. Project officials including Assistant Engineers Kalidas and Vamshi and Assistant Executive Engineer Anjumunnisa were present at the event.The releases which began with 300 cusecs in the morning, were increased to 3,000 cusecs at 6 pm.

Besides filling tanks and ponds, the release of the water is aimed to cater the needs of tail end lands served by the project. The project serves part of the 9 lakh acre ayacut under Sri Ram Sagar Project Stages I and II in erstwhile Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda districts.

A total of 20.543 TMC ft of water was available at LMD on Sunday against its full capacity of of 24 TMCft.

