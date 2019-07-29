Water set to be pumped from Sundilla

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme is set to reach yet another milestone on Tuesday with officials deciding to start pumping water from the Sundilla barrage into Godavari river.

The pumphouse for the Sundilla barrage is located at Goliwada village and has a total of nine pumps, of which six are ready to pump water. Of these six, four have already undergone checks for automated runs. The decision to start pumping water from Sundilla back up the river so the water can reach Sripada Yellampalli Reservoir was taken on Monday by a team of officials led by Penta Reddy, Advisor to the Government on lift irrigation schemes.

As part of the Kaleshwaram project, water is first pumped back up the river from Medigadda barrage to Annaram barrage, then from there to Sundilla and finally to the Yellampalli reservoir. These four units constitute the Link I of the massive irrigation project.

On Monday, six pumps at the Kannepalli pumphouse at Medigadda continued pouring back water into the river taking the volume of water pumped so far to 11.5 tmcft into Godavari’s stretch between the Medigadda and Annaram barrages. The inflows at Medigadda were placed between 10,000 and 12,000 cusecs on Monday. The pumphouse at Annaram, meanwhile, has sent 4.76 tmcft of water back up the river up to Sundilla barrage so far.

Once pumping begins at the Goliwada pumphouse from the forebay of the Sundilla barrage, water will reach the Yellampalli reservoir from where it will be sent to the underground pumphouse at Nandimedaram for onward pumping uphill through two more pumphouses before the water eventually reaches the Mid-Manair project.

Even as pumping is set to begin at Sundilla, the Yellampalli reservoir is also expected to receive some inflows from Kadem dam upstream of it with the latter receiving close to 13,000 cusecs of water following rains in upper reaches of the Godavari in Maharashtra.

Krishna flows towards Jurala

Meanwhile, officials said water from Krishna river, released by upstream Karnataka, is expected to reach the Priyadarshini Jurala Project in Telangana sometime after Monday midnight. Karnataka has been releasing about one lakh cusecs from Almatti dam down via the spillway and hydel power station to the Narayanpur dam which, in turn, too has been releasing the same amount of water downstream towards Jurala. Officials said if the same trend continues, then it would just be a few days when water can be released from Jurala towards Srisailam reservoir.