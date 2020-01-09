Water sharing: Telangana gets bigger pie

By | Published: 10:45 pm

Hyderabad: The 11th meeting of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) here on Thursday awarded 140 tmc of water for Telangana and 84 tmc to its sibling State of Andhra Pradesh from Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar reservoirs to fulfil the needs of drinking and irrigation purposes. The three-member board that met under the chairmanship of RK Gupta made the allocations applicable till May 31.

The Telangana government in its indent for May demanded allocation of 157 tmc of water based on which the board allowed 140 tmc. As per the order, Kalwakurthy lift irrigation scheme will get 20 tmc, 45 tmc for Alimineti Madhava Reddy project from Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir, and 75 tmc for Nagarjuna Sagar left canal. “We have discussed the allocations for Krishna water and as decided earlier the allocation will be in the ratio of 66:34 for TS and AP,” Gupta said. He informed that the board would put the Telangana demand for additional allocation of 45 tmc and also the request to allow only 20 per cent to household consumption before the Central Water Commission (CWC) .

Sub-committee formed

The board has decided to form a sub-committee to deal with the water being utilised during floods by both the States. The issue came for discussion after AP urged the board not to take into consideration the amount of flood water utilised by that State. However, the board said that the AP had utilised more than what it was entitled for, and made it clear that it was left with only 78 tmc as per the data on basin-wise utilization of water.

The data showed that AP utilised 132 tmc while the water was going waste into sea, and Telangana used only 39 tmc out of the quantum of flood water. With the AP seeking clarity on the issue saying that it could not file an indent for future utilisation unless the water is used during flood is exempted, Telangana said that the decision can only be taken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Telangana opposes AP’s demand

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar objected to the proposal of the AP government seeking the shift of the KRMB office from here to Vijayawada. Telangana argued that the AP Bifurcation Act envisages Hyderabad as common capital and according to that the KRMB office can be here for four more years. Telangana also said that the AP government is still not clear on the issue of state capital.

Both the states however agreed to claim that only 20% of the water utilized for drinking purposes should be taken into consideration while calculating the quantum of allocation. The Board also assured Telangana that the issue of use of water by AP through Pattiseema Lift irrigation scheme will be decided basing on the decision of the Board. Telangana officials said that they would bring the issue to the notice of the CWC on 21 of this month. Telangana

Chief Secretary said that the Telangana government has released Rs 3cr for running the board. AP Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Adityanath Das, Engineers-in-Chief of both the states Muralidhar Rao and Narayan Reddy and Member Secretary KRMB Paramesham attended the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.