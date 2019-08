Water supply to be cut in parts of Hyderabad on Tuesday

By | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: In view of the maintenance works on Osmansagar conduit and cleaning of Asifnagar Filter beds, water supply to few areas in the city will be affected on Tuesday, said the authorities.

The sources said, due to the shut down of the water channels, there will be no water supply in the areas of Kakatiya nagar, Salar Jung colony, parts of Padmanabha nagar, Khaderbagh, Vijaynagar colony, Chintal basti, Humayun Nagar, Syed Nagar, AC Guards, Khairthabad, Mallepally, Bhoiguda Kaman, Aghapura, Nampally, Devibagh, Afzal Sagar, Seetharambagh, Habbeb Nagar, SRT (part), Jawaharnagar (part), PNT colony, Sayanna gally, Ashoknagar Extension, Elchiguda, Jyothi nagar, Vinayak Nagar, Maisamma Banda, MCH Quarters, Secretariat, Red Hills, Hindi Nagar, Ghode ki kabar, Gunfoundry, Domalguda, Lakdikapul, Manikonda, Puppalaguda, Narsingi, according to a press release.