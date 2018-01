No water supply on January 2 in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:15 am 1:00 am

Hyderabad: There will be no water supply in few areas on Tuesday due to preventive maintenance work being taken up on 3,000 mm dia MS pipeline under Godavari Drinking Water Supply Project Phase-I.

There will be a shutdown for 24 hours from 6 am on Tuesday. Accordingly, there will be no water supply to the following areas: Erragadda, Yellareddyguda, Vengalrao Nagar, Yousufguda, Somajiguda, Venkatagiri, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Borabanda, SPR Hills areas, Sanathnagar, Prakashnagar areas, Kukatpally, KPHB, Balanagar, Bhagya Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Yellamma Banda, Moosapet, Hasmathpet, Hydernagar and Nizampet areas, Allwyn Colony, Jagadhgirigutta, Adarsh Nagar, Shapurnagar, Rodamestry Nagar, HMT Colony, Chinthal, Jeedimetla, Hafeezpet, Bollaram, Defence Colony, Radhika Section, Alwal, Father Balaiah Nagar, OUT Colony, ICICI Knowledge Park, Turkapally, Cherlapally, Dammaiguda, Cantonment Board, Rudranagar, Risala Bazar, MES and Trishul Lines.