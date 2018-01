No water supply in parts of Hyderabad on Thursday

By | Published: 12:55 am 12:59 am

Hyderabad: Due to emergency pipeline works under the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Project Phase-I, the HMWSSB announced one day shutdown of water supply from 6 am on Thursday in various parts of city.

The areas affected are: Erragadda, Yellareddyguda, Vengal Rao Nagar, Yousufguda, Somajiguda, Venkatgiri, Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills, Borabanda, SPR Hills, Sanathnagar, Prakash Nagar, Kukatpally, KPHB, Balanagar, Bhagyanagar, Balaji Nagar, Yellammabanda, Moosapet, Hasmathpet, Hydernagar and Nizampet areas, Allwyn Colony, Jagathgirigutta, Adarsh Nagar, Shapur Nagar, Roda Mistry Nagar, HMT Colony, Chinthal, Jeedimetla, Hafeezpet, Bollaram, Defence Colony, Alwal, Father Balaiah Nagar, OUT Colony, ICICI Knowledge Park, Turkapally, Cherlapalli, Dammaiguda, Cantonment Board, Rudranagar, Risala Bazar, MES and Trishul Lines.