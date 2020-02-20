Waterman of India Rajendra Singh lauds ‘Green India Challenge’

By | Published: 11:27 am 11:35 am

Khammam: Ramon Magsaysay Award recipient and ‘Waterman of India’ Rajendra Singh has lauded the initiative of Green India Challenge taken up by Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santhosh Kumar.

He was here to attend a programme called ‘Namami Godavari’ at Kavitha Memorial Degree College (KMDC) on Wednesday evening. He planted a sapling on the premises of the college and said planting saplings was a social responsibility.

Addressing the gathering Singh noted that revival of tanks under Mission Kakatiya has led to increase in ground water level. It further helped boosting green cover, environmental protection and water conservation.

Singh, who has been touring the state for the past three days as part of his campaign to protect the river Godavari, pointed out the he has been witnessing an enhancement in greenery in the State.

It was the responsibility of every individual to safeguard water resources. Human existence depends on rivers and they were being neglected, being polluted in the guise of development, he said while stressing on the need of stopping water bodies pollution.

Padmasri ‘Vanajivi’ Ramaiah, Godavari Foundation office bearer and retired engineer M Shyamprasad Reddy, Karshak Sadhikark Sangh national convener and the KMDC chairman M Niranjan Reddy, secretary K Appi Reddy and others were present.

