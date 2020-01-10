Wave of protests see tricolour sales soar in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: The beginning of the New Year is usually when decoration material and stationery traders sell diaries, greeting cards and gifts.

However, this time things have been a tad different for them. Thanks to the anti-CAA and pro-CAA marches in the city, it is the demand for the tricolor that has kept the cash registers ringing for these traders.

In the last two weeks, the demand for the national flag has gone up across the city with traders stocking them in hordes. Marchers who are for and against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) can be seen waving the flag during protests across campuses, streets and public meeting venues irrespective of religion, political leaning, caste or region.

“Usually we witness some sales during the last week of January when the Republic Day is celebrated. Sales are mostly high during Independence Day celebrations in August when many people hoist the national flag,” says Kantilal Khatri, a trader at Risala Abdullah, New Osmangunj. The market has about 100 shops dealing with decoration material, paper products, artificial flowers and stationery items. A flag costs anywhere between Rs 40 to Rs 550 depending on the size. “A few people purchase bigger flags measuring 3 metres x 1 metre costing around Rs 500 while many settle for the smaller ones costing Rs 60 each,” explains Kantilal.

Another trader Ritesh Agarwal says several individuals are coming to the shops and purchasing three to four flags every day since the CAA issue began. I have sold around 1,000 flags in the last two weeks. That is something unusual for us,” he says.

A few traders have received bulk orders from some organisations as the campaign is heating up. The flags are supplied to the city markets from Hanamkonda in Warangal where several khadi units are engaged in making them.

“Carrying the national flag during any protest brings in the feeling of oneness and brotherhood among the countrymen. As the protests are being held against CAA and NRC and the Bharatiya Janata Party in general, it is also to send a message that the citizens stand united against divisive policies setting aside their political or any other differences,” explains Captain Pandu Ranga Rao, a historian.

In fact, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen party has called for a ‘Tiranga Rally’ on Friday from Mir Alam Eidgah to Shastripuram wherein again the public is likely to witness a sea of tricolors.

