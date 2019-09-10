Wave Rider pleases in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:02 am 6:08 pm

Hyderabad: Wave Rider impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Racecourse on Tuesday morning.

SAND

600m:

City Of Blossom (Kuldeep Singh) 47.5, moved easy. Urvasi (Khurshad Alam) & Kintsugi (Kuldeep Singh) 47.5, former showed out.

800m:

Barbosella (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Moka (RB) 1-2, 600/46, moved well. Blazer (RB) 46, not extended. Latest News (B Nikhil) 59, 600/45, good. Midnight Dream (Kunal) 1-2, 600/46, handy. Royal Avenger (Kunal) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Limousine (App) 1-3, 600/47, maintains form. Bayrd (Kiran Naidu) 1-2, 600/46, handy. Sterling King (SG Prasad) 59, 600/44, fit and well. Your Grace (Gaddam) 1-0, 600/46, moved well.

1000m:

Apollo (SG Prasad) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, note. Classic Remark (App) 1-15, 800/58, 600/43, pleased. Magnetosphere (SG Prasad) 1-16, 800/58, 600/44, worked well. Flamboyant Lady (Bopanna) 1-17, 800/58, 600/44, looks well. Kamyar (Akshay Kumar) 1-17, 800/1-3, 600/47, well in hand. Best Friend (Nakhat Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/43, good. Sporting Smile (Nakhat Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, impressed. Nova Scotia (Ajit Singh) & Premier Action (C Umesh) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, pair worked well. Air Salute (C Umesh) & Jazz It Up (Ajit Singh) 1-17, 800/58, 600/43, former moved well. Mystery (RB) & Troubadour (P Sai Kumar) 1-17, 800/58, 600/44, pair shaped well.

1200m:

Yogya (App) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/44, shaped well.

1400m:

Wave Rider (RB) 1-46, 1200/1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, impressed.

Noted on Monday

SAND

600m:

Exclusive Blue (Gopal Singh) 47. moved well.

800m:

The Great Gatsby (Gopal Singh) 1-3, 600/47, maintains form. Leading Legend (Kiran Naidu) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Kamyar (RB) 1-2, 600/45, well in hand. Havelock Cruise (Kiran Naidu) 1-0, 600/46, shaped well.

1000m:

Born Greek (Suraj Narredu) & Vijay’s Empire (Trainer) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46, former moved well. Gusty Look (App) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, maintains form.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter