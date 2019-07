By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:01 am 6:40 pm

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar guided the R.H.Sequeira-trained Wave Rider to victory in the Tintinnabulation Plate 1600 metres the main event of the races held here on Friday. Wave Rider wins feature event.

RESULTS:

1. Sovet Pride (1), Southern Lady (2), Excelsior (3), Safra (4). W: Rs. 17, SHP: Rs.17, THP: Rs.20, P: Rs.7, 5, 7, F: Rs.42, Q: Rs.14, Tanala: Rs. 131.

2. Platinum Claasz (1), Humaaghar (2), New Comer (3), Thundering (4). Withdrawn: Joy Of Giving. W: Rs.24, SHP: Rs. 17, THP: Rs.38, P: Rs.8, 7, 13, : F:Rs.145, Q: Rs.60, T: Rs.1,394.

3. Wave Rider (1), Rikki Tikki Tavi (2), Doroteo (3), Nimble Mind (4). W: Rs.15, SHP: Rs.19, THP: Rs.52, P: Rs.5, 6, F: Rs. 30, Q: Rs. 7, T: Rs.156.

4. Mon General (1), Victory Parade (2), Liberate (3). Kamyar (4). W:Rs.26, SHP: Rs.19, THP: Rs.23, P: Rs.8, 6, 7, F: Rs 76, Q: Rs.21, T: Rs. 260.

5. N R I Power (1), Nayadeep (2), Miss Lily (3), One One One (4). W: Rs.35, SHP: Rs.34, THP: Rs.25, P: Rs.8, 10, 5, F: Rs. 352, Q: Rs.164, T: Rs. 627.

6. Marina Del Rey (1), Proud Warrior (2), Actually (3), Freedom Fire (4). W: Rs.15, SHP: Rs.37, THP: Rs.25, P: Rs.6, 12, 8, F: Rs.190, Q: Rs.117, T: Rs.570.

7. Ace Ace Ace (1), Siyabonga (2), Golden Fortune (3), Dunkirk (4). W: Rs.18, SHP: Rs.16, THP: Rs.19, P: Rs.6, 6, 8, F: Rs.38, Q: Rs.12, T: Rs.131.

8. Delmonico (1), N R I Flame (2), Symbol Of Star’s (3), Brave Warrior (4). W: Rs.150, SHP: Rs.20, THP: Rs.21, P: Rs.17, 10, 7, F: Rs.1,911, Q: Rs.804, T: Rs.6,315.

Jackpot 70%: Paid Rs. 2,22,936 /-(Winning tickets 3).

Jackpot 30%: Paid Rs. 1,637/- (Winning tickets 175).

Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 40,332/-(Winning tickets 3).

1st Treble: Paid Rs. 532/-(Winning tickets 82).

2nd Treble: Paid Rs. 867/-(Winning tickets 46).

3rd Treble: Paid Rs. 3,292/-(Winning tickets 37).

