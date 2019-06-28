Way forward for Telugu States

By | Published: 12:40 am 12:55 am

Hyderabad: In a historic first ever meaningful meeting between the Chief Ministers of the two Telugu States after bifurcation in 2014, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his AP counterpart YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday asserted that they would work together to ensure that water reaches every nook and corner of both the States for cultivation, drinking purposes and for industries.

The five-hour meeting at Pragathi Bhavan, held in a positive and congenial atmosphere, brought to an end five years of squabbling between the two States on various issues, mainly on account of the non-cooperation and stubborn attitude of the previous TDP government led by N Chandrababu Naidu.

Assisted by a horde of Ministers and officials from both sides, the Chief Ministers resolved to move forward together in ensuring optimum and efficient utilization of river waters.

In a major decision to achieve this objective, the two Chief Ministers decided to divert Godavari water to Srisailam reservoir since water availability in Krishna was low, causing hardships to Rayalaseema region in AP and erstwhile Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda districts in Telangana. Officials from both the States were immediately asked to chalk out a strategy to divert water from Godavari to Srisailam reservoir.

Stating that the era of disputes pertaining to river water sharing was a thing of the past, Chandrashekhar Rao and Jaganmohan Reddy said their endeavour would be to ensure that there would be no water scarcity not only for agriculture but also for industries and drinking purposes in both the States.

Asserting that there was a “qualitative change in the relations between AP and Telangana after the elections,” Chandrashekhar Rao, in his opening remarks, said: “There are no egos, no disputes over river basins and no apprehensions. If we continue to have disputes, we cannot give water to our future generations.”

“KCR and Jagan do not think about themselves. They think from the people’s angle. People have placed their trust and voted for us, and it is our responsibility to do good for them. If both the States move together, there will be progress,” he said.

Auspicious beginning, says KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao described the path-breaking meeting he had with his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday as a great and auspicious beginning.

“All the issues that cropped up after bifurcation will be solved amicably with a positive approach. There is no need to brandish swords. What is needed is a handshake,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the TRS government’s approach would be one of give and take.

“This policy yielded good results with Maharashtra and the same will be applied in the case of Andhra Pradesh for mutual benefit,” he said, and urged the AP officials to fast-track their projects.

KCR’s cooperation is great: Jagan

Hyderabad: AP Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy said the cooperation and help extended by his TS counterpart K Chandrashekhar Rao in solving issues between the two States, particularly in irrigation, was overwhelming.

“Telangana and AP are no different and they are one. This sentiment should reach the people in both States,” he said, and recalled that there were different voices when he decided to participate in the inaugural function of Kaleswaram project recently.

“I told myself that river water in the two States should be utilised to solve irrigation issues facing the two States. Instead of somebody else trying to solve issues between the two States, it would be better for us to come forward and solve our own problems,” he said.

Reddy said the moves made by the two States should be an example for others to follow in the country.

