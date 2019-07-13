Way to freedom  

By | Published: 12:34 am 8:52 pm

Ramesh Kumar was always interested in photography and when he came across a few pictures on Instagram which were shot on mobile, he got inspired and started clicking whatever captured his fancy, using his mobile phone, Mi A1.

He happened to meet Naveen in a photo walk and joined SIA photography. This photograph was captured at Qutub Shahi tombs during a photo walk.

