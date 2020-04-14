Way to go, Odisha MP to KT Rama Rao

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: The initiative of the State government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in dealing with the plight of migrant workers is winning hearts. The Chief Minister had not only announced 12 kg rice and Rs 500 per person to about 3.5 lakh migrants, but also provided necessary shelter to them who belong to different States.

Appreciating the support being provided to migrants from other States by Telangana government, BJD Rajya Sabha member and national spokesperson Amar Patnaik from Odisha was all praise for the TS government’s initiative.

He said despite a large number of migrant workers from Odisha stuck in different parts of Telangana, there has been no complaint till date. “Impressed with Minister KT Rama Rao. Way to go. We have not received any complaint and that’s why didn’t bother you or your Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao. Thank you,” the BJD MP said.

Amar Patnaik was responding to a tweet by the Municipal Administration department of Telangana government explaining Minister KT Rama Rao’s visit to a migrant labourers’ camp site at Gachibowli. The camp site has over 400 labourers located at Sumadura Developers where the Minister interacted with the labourers and enquired about their health, food facilities and ration availability.

