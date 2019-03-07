WayCool plans expansion in South India

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: Chennai-based food tech startup WayCool Foods and Products is looking to expand its operations to most of the Southern and Western part of India. The expansion will be funded by the recently raised pre Series-B investment of Rs 120 crore even as it plans to improve its technology and offer more value added services to its customers. The three-year-old food development and distribution platform uses technology to provide fresh vegetables, fruits and other staples to hotels, restaurants, small kirana stores and other businesses.

The startup founded by Sanjay Dasari and Karthik Jayaraman has also acquired the physical distribution of Aalgro Foods – a Bengaluru-based B2B company in fruit retail packaging and distribution. Going ahead, it plans to acquire more companies in the technology and distribution space so as to fuel its expansion to Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and West India.

Sanjay Dasari, co-founder, WayCool Foods said, “Since our inception we have grown 18x in 18 months supplying to over 5,000 clients with a base of 35,000 farmers across 50+ regions in India. The association with Aalgro will strengthen WayCool’s packaging and retail distribution infrastructure and facilitate exponential growth of our customer base as we look to build one of India’s largest food development and distribution companies”.

With a run rate of Rs 300 crore per year, the startup is looking to increase its turnover by five times in the next two to three years. It is also planning to close an equivalent Series B round of Rs 120 crore in the next one year.