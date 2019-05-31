Ways to clean hairbrushes and combs

By | Published: 8:36 pm

Now, how often do you think your hair combs need a wash? If you think it is something you must do when the dirt can be seen by the naked eye, then you are doing it all wrong. One must wash the hair combs once in a week or two. The dust, oil, product and all sorts of dirt that a comb accumulates during this period of time is rather amusing. So, make sure you include the comb-washing business in your weekend checklist.

And, here are a few methods which you can follow to get the cleaning done.

Shampoo

This is one of the common methods to clean combs. First, remove all the hair that is stuck or tangled between the teeth. Fill a bowl with warm water and pour some dime size shampoo or conditioner into the water. Now, soak all the dirty combs in this water for 20 to 30 minutes. Soaking makes the dirt less stubborn when getting to the next step of scrubbing the comb with an old toothbrush. Yes, store the old toothbrushes, they will come in handy. The last step is to just dry the combs with a towel or just air dry them.

Baking soda

If you are someone who uses a variety of hair products, then you might notice that your comb/hair brush has a distinct smell. To remove this, soak your combs in a baking soda and water mixture for a while. Just one teaspoon of baking soda and little quantity of water is all you will need. Soak the combs for about 15 minutes and pat dry. Your comb is now as good and clean as a new one.

Vinegar

While cleaning the combs is important, it is also crucial to disinfect the hair accessories. For this, add vinegar to warm water and soak the combs for about 15 to 20 minutes. Vinegar is a natural disinfectant and it helps in removing oil and product build-up on the combs which are rather hard to clean. After soaking, follow the same pattern of brushing and drying for the best results.