Ways to organize your book collection

By | Published: 6:50 pm

Even though we are living in an era of e-readers, books are still a huge part of our life. And if you are a person who loves to stack them, why not have a little fun with it? Don’t just store those books, but decorate with them. How? We tell you here.

Coordinate with colour

Figuring out where and how to store a growing collection can get complicated. And the obvious solution is bookshelves. But, how to go about it? The simple way to it is to stack books that have covers with same colour; just coordinate and make a stylish vignette. Be it vertically or horizontally, make a decision as per the space you have to fill.

Use pages as art

Are there old books lying on your shelves with pages that are no longer part of the book but have beautiful illustrations and thought-provoking quotes? You can make a great art out of it. Just fix the page into a frame to display around your home. It adds texture and warmth.

Get kitchen collection right

Have tons of cookbooks? Keep them close to the kitchen with a kitchen bookcase. You can mingle those books with serving bowls or any other kitchen items that are rarely used.

Fill in the gaps

Books aren’t just for shelves but you can also keep favourite books close at hand. Just fill in the gaps, for example — if you have space in a box kept on the table, slip in a couple of books. You can also cover the books with a similar sheet and keep it beside a plant. They work like magic to bring out the best in the decor.