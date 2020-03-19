Ways to use garlic for long, lustrous locks

By | Shahnaz Husain | Published: 5:14 pm

In your home and right there in the kitchen shelf are some of the most powerful natural ingredients for haircare. In fact, long before cosmetics were manufactured, women looked towards common remedies to enhance their beauty, or to deal with beauty problems.

One such common ingredient that is available at home is garlic. This small humble ingredient with pungent smell is recommended by experts in your daily diet because it is full of goodness for your hair besides many powerful health benefits.

Here are simple and useful ways in which you can put garlic to use for long and luscious locks:

Take around 10 garlic cloves and mix it with 2 tbsps of honey to prepare a mask. Apply it on your hair and let it dry in natural environment, say approximately 30 minutes, and wash it off with clean and fresh water. You can use it twice a week to get long shiny hair.

Garlic should be mixed with other ingredients and then applied on the hair. Avoid applying garlic by itself. You can make hair oil at home, which is infused with garlic. This can be done by chopping garlic cloves in small pieces and add it to pure coconut oil or olive oil. Keep it in a jar and store for seven to ten days in a cool, dry place. This oil may be applied on the hair to derive the benefits of garlic. Or, you can mix chopped garlic with warmed coconut oil. Massage the oil on the scalp half-an-hour before your shampoo. You can also mix garlic with aloe vera gel and apply the paste on the hair. Leave it on for 20 to 30 minutes and then wash the hair.

Blend and strain 5 garlic cloves and 2 onions and extract the juice. Apply on hair and massage it into your scalp. Leave the mixture on your hair for 15 minutes and wash your hair with a mild shampoo as usual.

Take 6 tbsps of garlic oil, 2 tbsps each of castor oil and coconut oil and 1 tsp of rosemary oil. Mix them all and keep in a jar. Take three tbsps of this blended oil and massage your hair and scalp. Allow it to dry in natural environment approximately for one hour and wash it off with fresh normal water.

Add a clove of garlic and some honey in your shampoo or conditioner and use it to remove harmful toxins from the scalp, enhance hair texture and also treat dandruff and itchy scalp.