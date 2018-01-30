WCIT: Another global stage for startups

By | Published: 12:26 am 12:29 am

Hyderabad: The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) offers networking opportunity during and post each year’s event so that there is continuity in learning and benefit from collaborations.

This year’s event in Hyderabad from February 19 to 21 will attract IT Ministers from several countries and representatives from their Ministries. Governments and startups can see immediate tangible results post-event.

The event will also include a large space for technology exhibits where large enterprises and startups can showcase their products and solutions. There could be informal chats between thought leaders and startups/entrepreneurs. Pegasystems Inc CEO Alan Trefler, who was a chess champion, will play chess with delegates.

Host city

WCIT had been a global event happening in different countries every year. Last year, it was held in Taiwan and in 2016, it took place in Brazil. When the opportunity came to host it in 2018, the Telangana government went for it, competed and bid to host it. The Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) is the only venue in the whole country that can host such an event, where multiple sessions are carried out parallelly. The infrastructure base and support are one of the core reasons for Hyderabad getting to host the event.

In an exclusive chat with Telangana Today, WCIT Hyderabad ambassador and Pegasystems India MD Suman Reddy said: “There was a collaborative effort led by the State government that was supported by Nasscom core membership, including BVR Mohan Reddy and CP Gurnani, in ensuring that India wins it this time and when India wins it, Hyderabad wins it to host the event.”

Hyderabad IT

Hyderabad is seeing the best momentum ever in its history so far. The growth rate is significant. The amount of commercial space being built and leased is a clear indicator of how much IT activity is happening in the city.

He explained, “The State IT Minister KT Rama Rao has been dynamic in speaking about the potential of the city, infrastructure, innovation bent of mind of graduates coming from colleges and talent availability and showcasing them in international and national forums on what the city could bring to the table. The State government has put a stake in the ground by walking the talk in the form of T-Hub, boosting startup ecosystem.”

Hyderabad has proved to global companies, which are looking to expand their operations, with its availability of talent, right kind of talent and reasonable costs. Cost of living has been stable for almost a decade now. City’s infrastructure and roads are better than other major cities of India, despite growing traffic levels.

Showcasing culture

“There are efforts to create great experiences for people outside and beyond the actual three-day conference such as playing golf in the heritage course of Golconda and have a tour of the old city, visiting Charminar and Bangle Bazaar, during the night and special guided tours to the city’s palaces. There could also be a visit to Shilparamam. We could also arrange Biryani cooking classes who want to learn it. The exhibition, as part of the conference, will also showcase city’s art,” he added.

This will make the event unique. There is a lot of planning happening at present behind the screens and ensuring that the right number of member acquisition is happening.

“As a local ambassador for Hyderabad for WCIT India 2018 and being part of the core committee, I feel fortunate. I take pride and it’s a huge honour to me. I had been a huge part of Hyderabad’s spirit,” he said.