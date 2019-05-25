We and She, a platform for women

By | Published: 12:51 am 5:03 pm

A few months ago, SundayScape featured a techie who quit her corporate job to travel across Telangana to gain first-hand information on the problems faced by the bottom of the pyramid. Shravya Reddy Mandadi traversed the 31 districts of the State in 31 days, interacting with people in remote parts, and, now, armed with knowledge acquired on the trip, is on the path of social entrepreneurship giving opportunities to women with dysfunctional marriages.

“I came across many divorced women facing a lot of problems. They are emotionally put down by everyone owing to the prejudice and taboos that exist on divorcees. That was when I wanted to do something for them,” explains Shravya, adding, “Most divorcees in rural areas don’t have any skills for a livelihood nor do they know of government pension schemes that they can utilise.” Interactions with them led Shravya to set up her own NGO, ‘We and She’, a platform for divorced women. Using the Identify, Counsel, Train and Rehabilitate (ICTR) methodology, Shravya has identified 73 women so far, out of which about 40 have already been rehabilitated.

“I met over 30,000 women in the 31 days and I was able to identify 73 women needing maximum help and I then set about finding a vocation for them. In this trip, I realised that the amount of money that we tend to spend over a fun weekend is something that would sustain a woman for a month. Rs 5,000 can help put food on their plate for a month and a shelter over their head. I didn’t want to just donate money or find a sponsor for them or some such thing because I wanted to give them an opportunity that would enable them to be self-sustaining,” says the 29-year-old.

She aims to conduct skill development workshops wherein they would learn how to make clothes, small products, etc., and be able to earn their income by selling those products. With this, Shravya also aims to kindle the flame of entrepreneurship amongst the women, to ensure they continue to solve their own problems. “If I am able to trigger entrepreneurship in them, they will not only sustain themselves but will also inspire many other such women to come forward,” says Shravya.