We are ill-treated, say KGBV students from Sangareddy

By | Published: 6:34 pm

Sangareddy: Students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Raikode mandal headquarters, staged a protest at MPDO office accusing the head of KGBV and Special Officer, J Archana of ill-treating them every day.

The girl students alleged that they were not even given sufficient food. Braving the rain, the girls walked out of the hostel at 8 am after having breakfast to hold protest. On learning about the issue, Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran made a phone call to convince them to sit in the hostel room promising to visit the place. However, the students refused to budge and sat in the rain forcing the MLA and DEO Vijayalakshmi to make a visit immediately.

Talking to the MLA, the girl students said that they were feeling orphaned as they were ill-treated. Blaming the Special Officer, who had to send the pictures of students having lunch during weekends, the girls complained that the authorities shoot pictures after serving a plateful of chicken, but take back the chicken from plates after taking the pictures. They further alleged that the Special Officer was taking away rice, milk and other groceries from the hostel and selling them to outsiders. They accused Archana of engaging the students in cleaning the hostel, bathrooms and premises every day.

The MLA and DEO interacted with students, Special Officer, other staff and locals to understand the issue. Kranthi Kiran also lodged a complaint with Sangareddy Collector M Hanumantha Rao. Stating that they had got numerous complaints against the Special Officer, Kranthi Kiran said that the officials would initiate appropriate action. “It is sad to know that teachers who are expected to raise the students with care are exploiting them by taking groceries out of the hostel and making them work,” the MLA lamented. He said that the Telangana government would not tolerate such incidents.

Later, Kranthi Kiran inspected BC and SC hostels, Model School and Zilla Parishad School in Raikode along with the District Education Officer to take stock of the situation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter