We are proud of him, says Sajjanar’s brother

By | Published: 6:48 pm

Bengaluru: “He has performed his duty,” said Cyberabad Police Commissioner CV Sajjanar’s brother MC Sajjanar on the killing of all the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian on Friday near Hyderabad. “I don’t want to comment on the act (the killing). I just want to say he is a sincere and dedicated officer. He has performed his duty. We are proud of him,” MC Sajjanar said. A paediatrician by profession, he told reporters in Hubballi in north Karnataka where the Sajjanars hail from, that the IPS officer was soft-natured and disciplined.

