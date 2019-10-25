We are weakest in Huzurnagar: BJP

By | Published: 11:40 pm 12:30 am

Hyderabad: The BJP on Thursday said the victory of the TRS candidate in the Huzurnagar bypoll was a natural progression after the TRS lost the seat in the Assembly elections last year by a few thousand votes.

In a statement, the BJP state unit chief spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao said: “Huzurnagar ranks on top of the weakest constituency list for the BJP, and we had got the least number of votes even in the last election. We accept the voters mandate in this bypoll and look forward to working in the constituency to strengthen the party further.”

