Well prepared to respond to any contingency: IAF chief

Hyderabad: Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said here on Saturday that the sacrifices made by the Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh would not go in vain.

“The security scenario in our region mandates that our armed forces remain prepared and vigilant at all times. The development at the LAC in Ladakh is a small snapshot of what we are required to handle at short notice,” he said after reviewing the combined graduation parade of Indian Air Force (IAF) cadets at the Dundigal Air Force Academy.

In spite of unacceptable Chinese actions after agreements that were reached upon during military talks and the resultant loss of life, all efforts were under way to ensure that the current situation was resolved peacefully, he said.

“But it should be clear that we are very well prepared and suitably deployed to respond to any contingency. I assure the nation that we are determined to deliver and will never let the sacrifice of our braves of Galwan go in vain,” he said.

Paying tributes to Colonel B Santosh Babu and his brave men who made the supreme sacrifice while defending the LAC, he said their gallant actions in a highly challenging situation demonstrated the resolve to protect the sovereignty of the country at any cost.

In fact, the newly commissioned IAF officers, instead of going home for a break, would be proceeding straight to their next units to shoulder their responsibilities for the task at hand. The move was aimed at taking the officers to field units in view of the current situation. “It’s not an emergency situation. These are not the officers who get into the cockpit to fight. Hundred is a good number to have in the field,” he said.

As the nation fights the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the IAF has taken a number of proactive measures to counter its spread and disruption in work. “We have successfully preserved our combat potential and adjusted our training and operational methodology to resume full operations,” he said.

At the Air Force Academy in Dundigal and also in other training establishments, officials and cadets have shown remarkable resilience and determination in ensuring successful and timely completion of the course under difficult conditions while respecting the strict Covid-19 protocols.

“IAF is revolutionising the way we train and build our operational capability. We will fight future wars in a networked and a highly automated environment, with employment of cutting-edge technology and use of modern platforms, weapon systems and sensors – most of which will be built indigenously,” Bhadauria said.

Their dream takes wings

Hyderabad: From the daughter of a tea stall owner to working as a Sub-Inspector of Police and later as Labour Department Inspector in Madhya Pradesh, Aanchal Gangwal’s dream came true after she successfully passed out from the Indian Air Force (IAF) Academy in Dundigal here on Saturday as a flying officer.

Gangwal was among the 123 cadets, who passed out from the Academy today. Gangwal hails from Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh. Her father runs a tea stall at her hometown while her mother is a housewife. After doing BSc (Computer Science) from a government college in Neemuch district, she worked as a Sub-Inspector.

She then got a job as Labour Department Inspector. After working for over eight months, she started appearing for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) and got recommended in Service Selection Board (SSB) in the sixth attempt to join the IAF. She was the winner of President’s plaque.

Like Gangwal, Antara Mehta, a national-level basketball player from Nagpur, was dreaming a life full of adventure. She joined IAF in flying branch and got commissioned in the fighter’s stream. She will be the first one in the family and first woman pilot from her State.

Two cadets – Arsulan Yaseen from Pulwama and Keshav Sharma from Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir — also accomplished their dream and successfully became flying officers.

Flying officer Anurag Jain, son of a retired IAF sergeant, won Sword of Honour. He took inspiration from his father after seeing him wearing the blue uniform and joined the IAF after completing BTech.

Officials did not allow the family members of the cadets because of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the parade was telecast live to enable the family members to watch from their residence. The air display of Suryakiran aerobatics demonstration team left the participants spellbound.

