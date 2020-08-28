We are with victims’ families: Power employees unions

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: Prominent employees associations of the Telangana power utilities have condemned allegations that the unions ignored the deaths of their colleagues who lost their lives in the fire accident on August 21 at the Srisailam Left Bank Hydroelectrical Station. Nine personnel, seven of the State electricity department and two of a private battery company, had died in the accident.

Vidyut Accounts Officers Association of Telangana general secretary P Anjaiah, in a statement on Thursday, said on August 24 the staff, including Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao, attended the condolence meeting at Vidyut Soudha. All the employed paid heartfelt and tearful farewell to the deceased. “The CMD who was already facing a personal loss in his family met the kin of the deceased and assured them of all help. We personally met Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and demanded ex gratia for the family members,” he said.

Calling upon all those who are trying to politicise the issue to help heal the wounds of the family members of the Genco staff who lost their lives, Anjaiah said the power utility staff would always stay in support of the bereaved families.

In another statement P Ratnakar Rao, president, Telangana State Power Engineers Association, said a condolence meeting was held on August 24 as August 22 and 23 were holidays for the office. “In addition to the main condolence meeting here in which the CMD participated, similar meetings were held in all our power utility offices elsewhere,” he said. The association is keen on helping the authorities so that such incidents do not repeat and the real reasons for the fire accident will be revealed in the inquiry by the technical committee, he said.

