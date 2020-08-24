We get more love in Chennai than in home town, Chahar

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:53 pm

Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings’ pacer Deepak Chahar revealed that playing for CSK is more special given the love they get from the fans. CSK is one of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League and they enjoy a huge fan base.

Chahar, who started playing for CSK from 2016, said that it feels nothing less than home for all the cricketers at Chennai. Speaking during a video posted by the CSK official site on Twitter, he said, “When you’re flying to Chennai, it actually feels like you’re going home. Because the love we get in Chennai is more than what we get in our hometown.”

He also shared an incident where his father was in Chennai for an eye-treatment a few months back and wanted to know whether people know Chahar. “My father came 5-6 months ago for eye treatment. He was telling me that he asked everyone, ‘Do you know Deepak Chahar?’ He wanted to know how many people in Chennai know his son. Everyone knew me! And that is a very big thing for me. Wherever we go, people give us love,” he added.