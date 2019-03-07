We-Hub: Building an ecosystem for women entrepreneurs

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: When Deepthi Ravula had been appointed as the chief executive officer of We-Hub, she knew exactly what to do as her mandate was very clear get women entrepreneurs to be part of the policy table. And in the last one year, she and her six-member team have been able to get closer to the mandate through the creation of We-Hub. After receiving 250 applications, the team has selected 26 women entrepreneurs to join its incubation programme and has also facilitated MSME loan support to 16 entrepreneurs worth Rs 3.8 crore out of which two are We-Hub incubates.

“We-Hub is not just about giving women entrepreneurs a space to work, but is about building an ecosystem wherein any women entrepreneurs from any part of the country can approach us on any issue ranging from funding, mentorship to confidence building and pitching. This is what we plan to achieve and have been able to achieve in the last one year of our operations,” says Ravula, CEO, We-Hub.

With the physical space of We-Hub to be inaugurated on March 28, the team is looking forward to building new partnership with each and every ecosystem partner. Currently, it has partnered with 35 governments cum private institutions and agencies. And these institutions help the startups in any and every way possible as We-Hub is sector agnostic.

In addition to providing support to in-house startups, the centre – a brainchild of former IT Minister K T Rama Rao – is also opened up a registration programme through Mee-Seva to help business women in Telangana. Through this, women entrepreneurs from any part of the State can register themselves and avail all the subsidies and schemes via We-Hub. “Along with this we are also doing many programmes in schools and colleges and taking experts from each field to talk about various career options available and how it can be achieved,” says Ravula.