WE-Hub CEO Deepthi Ravula to participate in GES 2019

Hyderabad: WE-Hub chief executive officer Deepthi Ravula has been invited by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs to participate in a public diplomacy visitors programme in the light of Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2019.

The objective of this programme is to show what the Netherlands has to offer on the theme ‘Entrepreneurship for Good’ and to give a unique experience at GES 2019.

The participants have chosen participants from different countries and Ravula will be representing India, Telangana and WE-Hub.

According to the Dutch missions the chosen candidates are female, established entrepreneurs, an inspiration to or enabler of women entrepreneurs. They are role models and mentors in their many appearances.

All the participants will follow the same programme, consisting of an ‘Access to Finance for Female Entrepreneurs’ roundtable session at the Swedish Embassy, Hague Talks and visiting GES 2019 on June 4 and 5.

The programme is funded by the and run by the Netherlands Enterprise Agency.