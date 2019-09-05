WE Hub extends its ‘Her & Now’ Project to Khammam women

By | Published: 7:40 pm

Khammam: Telangana government has been at the forefront in the country in promoting entrepreneurship among women, speakers at a one-day conference on We Hub’s ‘Her & Now’ Project said here on Thursday.

The Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ch Priyanka informed the gathering that Women Entrepreneurs Hub (WE Hub), a start-up incubator for women entrepreneurs, had chosen Khammam to hold the conference for the first time outside Hyderabad.

She appealed to aspiring and existing women entrepreneurs to submit their project reports with innovative ideas so as to get support and guidance from experts at WE Hub. WE Hub would be a boon to women in Khammam intending to set up enterprises.

WE Hub CEO Deepthi Ravula stated that WE Hub in collaboration with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH launched incubation and acceleration programme to create an eco-system for women under the name of Project ‘Her & Now’

In a study, it was found that Khammam was on top in terms of women entrepreneurs. Hence for the first time ‘Her & Now’ project has been extended to Khammam. Interested women would be offered solutions in terms of finances, machinery and others, she said.

District Collector RV Karnan noted that it was a matter of pride that WE Hub has reached out to women in Khammam. All aspiring women should register their names with the Hub. Eight months training by successful entrepreneurs and experts would be given covering different sectors.

The training helps to set up new enterprises and to expand existing ones, he added.

Khammam MLA Puvvada Ajay Kumar asserted that Telangana government was pro-women and has come up many women-centric initiatives such as Kalyan Lakshmi, KCR Kits, She Teams and now WE Hub.

WE Hub, first state-led incubator in India for women entrepreneurs was launched in 2018 when KT Rama Rao was the IT and Industries Minister. Similarly with the initiative of Rama Rao IT Hub has also been sanctioned to Khammam and was under construction, the MLA explained.

The conference was organised under the aegis of Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA). Mayor G Papalal, Municipal Commissioner J Srinivas Rao, DRDO PD Indumathi and District Industries Officer Krishna Rao were present.

