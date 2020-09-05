WE-Hub inks partnership with NutriHub

The MoU was inked between Dr Vilas A Tonapi, director, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) – Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) with Deepthi Ravula, CEO, WE-Hub

Hyderabad: Telangana’s startup incubator for women entrepreneurs WE-Hub on Saturday announced its partnership with NutriHub, first-of-its-kind incubator to cater startups needs in the Nutricereals sector.

The MoU was inked between Dr Vilas A Tonapi, director, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) – Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) with Deepthi Ravula, CEO, WE-Hub. The partnership will initiate virtual co-incubation for women-led startups in the agripreneurship space.

NutriHub, through its existing R&D facility, will support WE-Hub startups with technical advice, testing, product development, access to laboratories, equipment, and technical staff. WE-Hub will help in technical and product development support, technology transfer and cross-learning for women entrepreneurs.

Both entities will also collaborate in conducting startup related events, workshops, to generate interest among potential startups. These programmes will enable women entrepreneurs to gain a deeper understanding of the industry landscape, hence helping them scale up and sustain in the ecosystem.

Telangana IT and Industries department principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, “Partnerships like these between WE-Hub and IIM-R will lead to further strengthening and enhancement of their existing roles in the emerging small millet value chains and agripreneurship both for rural and urban entrepreneurs.”

WE-Hub CEO Deepthi Ravula said that the focus of the partnership will help both urban and rural agri-based startups led by women entrepreneurs.

