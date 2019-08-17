WE-Hub launches project to support rural women entrepreneurs

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:54 pm

Hyderabad: In order to provide mentoring support and training assistance to women entrepreneurs in tier 2 and 3 cities, WE-Hub has collaborated with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.

As part of the collaboration, the Telangana government-run incubator is calling for application for the project Her&Now a two year project by GIZ being implemented uncer ‘Economic Empowerment of Women Entrepreneurs and Start-ups by Women’ on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and in partnership with the Indian Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MoSDE), to promote aspiring and existing women entrepreneurs in India. The two-year programme – from September 2019 to June 2021 — is being conducted in only three regions in India – North-East, Rajasthan and Telangana.

“WE-Hub and GIZ together will be conducting two programmes — incubation programme and acceleration programme. We will be touring the 12 districts in Telangana and with the help of the district heads conduct community outreach programme so as to sensitise the entrepreneurs about the programme. We will also be partnering with Mission For The Elimination Of Poverty In Municipal Areas (MEPMA) to help us reach large number of women entrepreneurs in each of these districts,” said Deepthi Ravula, CEO, WE-Hub.

The incubation programme is a seven-month programme for women who have an idea and a business model in place and are looking for assistance to set up the enterprise. It will be conducted in two batches with the first cohort starting in September and each batch having 70 entrepreneurs each.

Meanwhile, the acceleration programme is a six-month programme to help women-led enterprises from tier II and III cities scale up, with critical learning on building teams, fundraising, leadership, and other customised sessions. This programme will also have two batches and have 35 entrepreneurs in each batch.

