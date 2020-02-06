WE-Hub opens application for second cohort

By | Business Bureau | Published: 5:43 pm

Hyderabad: State-led incubator for women entrepreneurs, WE-Hub on Thursday announced the call-for-applications for the second cohort of its incubation program. After the success of its first cohort of 26 startups that graduated in September 2019, the incubator is open its application for the second cohort.

The program has been designed with a targeted approach to provide entrepreneurs with a need-based intervention model, to help them scale-up. It will include women entrepreneurs from across the socio-economic strata geographical borders, and operational capacities. The cohort will shortlist applications received, after an intensive screening process and the call for applications begins on February 6 and closes on March 3. The focus sectors are FMCG, Manufacturing, Healthtech, Fintech, Edtech and E-commerce.

The shortlisted start-ups will receive access to industrial visits and international market access support through WE-Hub’s partnerships with various corporates and international organisations, along with one-to-one interactions and need-based sessions for each of the startups.

Deepthi Ravula, CEO, WE-Hub, said, “We created a conducive space for our first cohort that helped them set their entrepreneurial journey on the right note. With the strong network of mentors and investors, entrepreneurs were able to attract sizeable funding, grants and profitable tie-ups with government entities.”

To meet the minimum eligibility criteria of the programme, the early-stage startups should have 51 per cent woman stakeholder, innovation factor and a team of two or more co-founders working full time.

