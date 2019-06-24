WE-Hub partners with swissnex India

By | Business Bureau | Published: 6:51 pm 7:09 pm

Hyderabad: Women-oriented startup incubator WE-Hub and swissnex India, an initiative of the Swiss State Secretariat for Education and Research and Innovation (SERI) in association with the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, have partnered to establish closer links between Swiss institutions in the field of education, research and innovation and possible partner organisations in Telangana.

This partnership would facilitate Telangana-based startups, academic institutions, and innovation ecosystem stakeholders to share their best practices, leverage expertise, and connect with their Swiss counterparts. The primary fields of interest would be Biotechnology, DeepTechnologies, Life Sciences, and inclusion of women in the ecosystem, among others.

WE-Hub CEO Deepthi Ravula said, “We are glad to formalise WE-Hub’s relationship with swissnex India. Having hosted few delegations, facilitated startup connects and conducted stakeholder interactions, we have already identified synergies, and begun actively engaging partners.”

swissnex India CEO and Consul General of Switzerland, Sebastien Hug, said, “The partnership with WE-Hub will widen swissnex India’s access to Telangana’s innovation ecosystem. WE-Hub will support swissnex India in its mission to promote academic collaborations that include student and faculty mobility, research collaborations and institutional agreements as well as market validation and entry support for Swiss startups.”