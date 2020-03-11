WE Hub ropes in corporates, incubators for its second cohort

By | Published: 2:35 pm

Hyderabad: WE Hub, India’s first State-led incubator to foster and promote women entrepreneurship to start up, scale up and accelerate with global market access, has brought on board a set of corporates, incubators and academic institutions to scale up the startups for the second cohort of its incubation programme.

The incubation programme will have Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Garage, Zoho, incubators such as a-IDEA NAARM, Atal Incubation Centre- Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (AIC-CCMB), Kerala Start-up Mission (KSUM), 50K Ventures, UN India Business Forum (UNIBF), US-India Business Council (USIBC) and Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) as partners.

The call for applications is open and will close on March 16. Interested startups can now apply. The focus sectors are going to be FMCG, manufacturing, healthtech, fintech, edtech and e-commerce.

WE Hub has designed these partnerships such that each of the startups from its incubation programme gets access to technical advice, product development and market access to scale up its business. The exclusively designed 12-month incubation programme is based on a targeted approach to provide women entrepreneurs with need-based intervention models.

Deepthi Ravula, CEO of WE Hub said, “The key ethos of WE Hub is collaborations. We are ensuring that we create an ecosystem which comprises of the partners from Corporates, academia etc. We are doing this so any woman entrepreneur who walks into WE Hub has access to the entire ecosystem.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter