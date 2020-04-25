WE-Hub’s EdTech startup sees traction

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: Educational Technology (EdTech) platforms are seeing a lot of traction during the lockdown period with many schools and colleges shut. And one such platform is WE-Hub incubated startup Radius Edutech wherein it has seen a spurt in not only its virtual classroom but also its video conferencing tool Octa.

Established in 2019, the startup helps educational institutions transform into digital classrooms by providing interactive touch boards, touch televisions, touch projects, curriculum mapping, Wi-Fi connectivity and learning management system (LMS). The software tools are provided to the institutions along with the hardware tools — which are made at the company’s unit in Hyderabad. In addition, it also provides mapped stimulation of Science and Maths curriculum that has been designed in-house to the teachers which will help the students learn and retain the concepts faster.

“We have been working with 14 schools in Hyderabad since our inception and although we had future proposals ready, we had to hold them back due to the lockdown. However, the flip side of the lockdown has been that we are getting a lot of traction for our video conferencing tool Octa that we have combined with our virtual classrooms. Other than educational institutions, our conferencing tool is also being used widely in healthcare,” said Mallika Valluru, co-founder, Radius Edutech. WE-Hub used Octa to conduct its virtual incubation programme recently.

The number of users for Octa stands at 24,000 from just 4,000 users one week ago. When compared to other video conferencing tool like Zoom — which recently faced a lot of backlash due to privacy issues — Octa, according to Valluru, has a more secure environment, is encrypted and can work in low bandwidth.

Radius Edutech’s in-house team also helping teachers conduct virtual classes seamlessly by providing training and help as and when required. It is also looking at recruiting more resources for training teachers on the video conferencing tool.

