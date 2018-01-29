We met our targets: VVS Laxman

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor VVS Laxman has expressed his happiness about meeting the targets for the new IPL season in the two-day auction that concluded in Bengaluru on Sunday.

“We are happy with the team selection in the auction. It is not often that we can meet our targets. We could take a majority of the players that we wanted this season and at the same time we could retain the core of the team from last year,’’ said Laxman, while talking to N Jagannath Das.

On the team

“We have got a good balance in the team. We have a strong top order with captain David Warner and Shikar Dhawan. Then in the middle order we have the experience of Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson. We have good finishers in Mohammad Nabi, Yusuf Pathan and Deepak Hooda.

On any surprises

There were no surprises though we thought Shikhar Dhawan would have been more expensive. It went according to plan.

On purchasing Manish Pandey for a huge purse

Pandey is one batsman, who can be a good game changer with his batting. He is also a good finisher. Players like Manish Pandey, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav are all impact players. Pandey is also a brilliant fielder.

On Afghanistan leg spinner Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan was one of the success stories for us last year. He is a more experienced player and could be our match winner again.

On emphasis on Indian fast bowlers

We were looking for good Indian fast bowlers as we can be more flexible while going for the balance of the team. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar is one bowler, who is good at the start and at the end. He can lead from the front. In fact, we have got a lot of Indian players in the team. Some of them are uncapped and some Indian players as ultimately only four overseas can play in the eleven.

On team strategy for auction

It is not necessary to complicate too much. We wanted to keep it simple. We had a two-day strategy meet before the auction and we are glad that the management and CEO gave us full freedom to me, Tom (Moody) and Muralitharan.

On Saha as a choice for keepers job

When we have quality fast bowlers, we needed a good wicketkeeper and Wridhiman Saha is the best keeper in the world in Test cricket. He is very safe behind the wicket and he is also an underrated batsman. He has done well in IPL.

On missing Siraj this year

Siraj was in our radar. We wanted to have four fast bowlers and we shortlisted six or seven. But he came much late in the auction but by then we had already chosen the fast bowlers. I’m sure Siraj will do well for RCB.

On two Hyderabad players – Tanmay Agarwal and Mehdi Hasan

We wanted a back-up opener and someone who is a left-hander. Akshath Reddy did really well for Hyderabad this season but Tanmay being a left-hander got opportunity to play for us. As for Mehdi Hasan, he had done well in domestic cricket.