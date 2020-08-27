We need more players at the camp: Agus Dwi Santoso

By | Published: 12:18 am 10:26 pm

Hyderabad: Seasoned Indonesian coach Agus Dwi Santoso came to India on a mission. “My goal is to make India a force to reckon with in World badminton,’’ he said. But all his plans went kaput because of the Covid-19 and lockdown. He was forced to stay indoors for nearly four months on his arrival in Hyderabad in March before the State government allowed the resumption of training at the academies two weeks ago.

However, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) was cautious in their approach when they announced a camp for only eight Olympic hopefuls at the SAI-Pullela Gopichand Academy. Out of the eight, only PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth, Sikki Reddy and later on Kidambi Srikanth joined the camp. Even though she stays in Hyderabad, Saina Nehwal has yet to report to the camp. Satwiksairaj Ranki Reddy, Chirag Shetty, Ashwini Ponnappa (all doubles specialists) have preferred to stay at their places.

As a result, the camp has only four players, which according to Santoso, does not serve any purpose. “I would request the SAI and BAI to allow more players to train at the camp. I’m aware of the situation but then we should have a camp that serves the purpose. We should not delay it anymore. We can have the Thomas and Uber Cup players also in the camp as it will give more competition and bring seriousness among the players and coaches. We have already lost valuable time. Badminton is more of a mind game and we need a group of players that can bring more competition in the camp. With one or two players the camp lacks the seriousness. That is what I feel,’’ said Santoso, who was earlier the coach of the Thailand team before the Indian assignment.

Former Commonwealth gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap had questioned the BAI on his omission and other players from the camp. “It sounds illogical to have only eight players in the camp,’’ he said.

In fact, the first four months were very frustrating for Santoso. “But we have to follow the government guidelines. I was happy that the camp started two weeks ago.’’

He felt the Indian badminton had made good progress in the last few years. “There is a lot of talent. The game has become very popular in this country. But more emphasis should be given to quality training and coaching.’’

Santoso added that B Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth are doing well. “It is the early stages of the camp. They have yet to reach their peak in the camp because of the long break. What is important both these players need good sparring players.’’

He said Praneeth has a different style. “He has a good defence and strokes. He should be mentally stronger, particularly in three-set matches. He needs to learn the art of patience.’’

According to Santoso, Srikanth is a complete player. “But he is low in confidence. He had a problem with fitness. He has the determination to make a comeback. He is a smart player and should be mentally strong. I would like to see more of him when he plays against tough players at the camp. It is difficult to know their strength and weakness if we have one or two players in the camp. I want the top players to come back into the camp so that I can assess the players.’’

He felt the Indians have the basics strong but they should have confidence in their game. “They must improve their speed, strokes and staying power. They should learn to steal points in long rallies. We have to look for consistency.’’

The coach said the game has become faster and defence has become strong. “It is at the evolution stage. There are more rallies now and the players have to minimise the mistakes on the court. Efficiency is the key and a player like Kento Momota is a perfect example. He is a specialist in strong defence.’’

