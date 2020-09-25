‘We ought to preserve language, culture’

The National Policy of Education(NEP) 2020 has envisaged and planned for a culturally educated student of tomorrow.

By | Published: 6:25 pm 6:27 pm

India is a diverse culturally rich country with its myriad languages, beautiful traditions and its salubrious culture. This has been manifested and developed over the years in the form of art works of literature, customs, traditions, linguistic expressions, artifacts, heritage sites and more. It is indeed Incredible India as is being advertised by the tourism industry of the country.

The National Policy of Education(NEP) 2020 has envisaged and planned for a culturally educated student of tomorrow. The preservation and promotion of India’s cultural wealth must be considered a high priority for the country, as it is truly important for the nation’s identity as well as for its economy.

Delhi Public School, Nacharam has taken a leap in this regard by organising a ‘Family Cultural Bonanza’ in the school. Parents and students were invited to the online classrooms to showcase their language, customs and traditions in different ways. Students and parents dressed colourfully in traditional attire and sang songs, performed dances and spoke about the richness of their language, culture and traditions. It was beautiful to see a student sing verses of the national anthem as originally penned by Rabindranath Tagore. It was a cultural exchange of extremely rich dimensions!

Cultural awareness and expressions are important contributors both to the individual as well as societal well-being in order to provide children with a sense of identity, belonging, as well as an appreciation of other cultures and identities. It is through the development of a strong sense and knowledge of their own cultural history, arts, languages, and traditions that children can build a positive cultural identity and self-esteem. It should be the constant endeavour of all to strive towards the promotion of both our languages and its beautiful culture.

The NEP and the Atmanirbhar Bharat as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi also emphasises purchasing of India’s handicrafts and handmade textiles as part of the Make in India plan.

Students of class 7 and 8 of the school performed beautifully during the Social Week special assembly with talks, presentations and role-play on Indian handicrafts and textiles.

Gowri Venkatesh

Vice-Principal

Delhi Public School

Nacharam

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .