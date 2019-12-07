We should focus on herbal medicines: ICMR DG

By | Published: 1:57 am

Hyderabad: Director General, Indian Council of Medical research (ICMR), Dr Balram Bharava on Friday said that the India needs to do a lot to catch-up with China, in terms of developing herbal medications for various kinds of ailments.

Speaking in the inaugural function of World Conference of Natural Products at National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), the DG acknowledged that the country has made huge strides in developing generic drugs but has not been able to replicate the same in the field of phyto-pharmaceuticals, which are popularly known as herbal medicines.

“With the recent law related to phyto-pharmaceuticals approved by USFDA in 2005 and by GOI in 2015-16, we have to catch up for lost time and use the phyto-pharmaceuticals to develop new drugs for various ailments. China has done phenomenally well since 2007 in this field and has managed to get 15 products licensed,” he said.

Another major theme to be featured in the conference is ageing and effect of natural products on the molecular aspects. The molecular knowledge of how ageing can interact with disease, and the effects of food. In addition, the regulatory constraints which are totally different for food/additives/cosmetics/pharmaceuticals will be discussed. Over 1,000 delegates with many international speakers from United Kingdom, France, USA, Switzerland, Germany, Brazil, Japan, China and, the scientists from ICMR, CSIR, DBT, DST, INSA, DRDO, AYUSH, FSSAI, ICAR, MoEF& CC are participating in the conference.

