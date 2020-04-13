We will procure each and every grain of crop: Harish Rao

By | Published: 8:45 pm 9:29 pm

Sangareddy: Finance Minister, T Harish Rao has said they were expecting 10,500 metric tonnes of Bengal Gram harvest in Sanagreddy district this season.

The Minister, who inaugurated a paddy procurement centre in Jogipet on Monday, has said that Telangana government has decided to purchase the entire Bengal gram crop in Telangana though the Centre had permitted them to procure just 25 per cent of the crop.He has further said that they were going to open 93 paddy procurement centres across Sanagreddy district expecting 43,300 metric tonnes of paddy harvest this Yasangi.

Saying that the Telangana is all set to emerge as a rice bowl of India, Rao has said that Telangana farmers will soon cultivate paddy in one crore acres once the projects, which were undertaken already, are completed.

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, Rao has asked the farmers not arrive at the procurement centre without obtaining their token number. With an objective to maintain social distance to contain the spread of novel Coronavirus, the Minister has said that they have decided to streamline the procurement to restrict the number of farmers coming to the markets.

The Zaheerabad MP BB Patil, Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran, Sangareddy collector M Hanumantha Rao and others were present.

Rice for migrants

Addressing the gathering after launching the distribution of essential commodities to auto drivers in Sangareddy town by SC and ST Employees Association, Rao said they distributed 12 kg rice and Rs 500 cash to over 3.5 lakh migrant workers so far. Since they have identified another 2.5 lakh migrant labourers, who had no means of income during the lockdown and holding no ration card, Rao said that Telangana Cabinet decided to extend the same benefit to another 2.5 lakh workers with an objective to feed each and every hungry in the State.

Saying that they distributed the benefit to over 22,000 migrant labourer in the district during the first phase, he said they would distribute rice and cash to another 15,000 workers in Sangareddy alone during the second phase. Later, Rao also distributed a pack of essentials to auto drivers in Sadhasivapet. The Minister also inaugurated telemedicine helpline facility in the Collectorate before conducting a review meeting with the officials and public representatives over the effort of district administration in containing the spread of the Covid-19.

