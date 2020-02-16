‘We will set up training centres for packers’

By | Published: 12:04 am 9:58 pm

Movers Federation of India (MFI), an industry body formed three years ago to protect interests of moving companies and their consumers, will soon set up a training centre at Hyderabad. This will help its members adhere to industry standards, tells Ramesh Jangra, Co-Founder, MFI to B Krishna Mohan

Need for an industry body

MFI represents owner-managed moving companies from India. The effort is to draw up and maintain industry standards and foster innovation to improve customer experience. The industry, which is largely unorganised, has earlier seen some fraud activities wherein a few persons took the booking but vanished overnight. In some cases, trucks were not traceable. Based on such experiences, we decided to set up a federation that will promote good practices in the trade.

Training centres

Hyderabad apart, MFI is coming up with training centers at Bengaluru, Vishakapatnam, Lucknow and Pune to train our members to hone their skills and deliver best services. We aim to create 5,000 direct and indirect employment. There will be need for trained packers, labour, loaders and supervisors. We will offer training and assist in them finding employment with MFI members. We will look have our members in key locations like Hyderabad, Guntur, Vizag, Vijayawada, Chittoor and other places in Telugu States. There is no awareness on GST. There is no GST involved for movement of goods by individuals but it is taxed 18 per cent for the corporate. We will work on spreading this.

Industry

The packers and movers industry turnover is about Rs 1,500 crore and we are hoping to touch Rs 1,800 crore soon. We will focus on optimising resources and bringing a transparency into the system. We will recycle most of the packaging debri and avoid plastic as much as possible.

Opportunity

We move factory machinery, household items, automobiles and even pets. Mostly, we use containers to move these items. In areas, where movement of containers is difficult, we serve the customers in trucks. Bases on the needs, we may use tarpaulin for protection of goods. The segment is not impacted by recession. Relocation will happen all the time. In one instance, a big company moved its factory to Manesar. In this case, the land was sold and the machinery was shifted there. The company provided housing to the staff at the new location and this required us to shift all the household items.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.