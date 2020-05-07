Wearing CSK jersey for the first time was strange feeling, says Harbhajan

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:23 am

Hyderabad: The rivalry between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in IPL is well known in the cash-rich Indian league.

However, it was a strange feeling for Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh who joined CSK last year after spending a almost a decade with Mumbai Indians. Speaking during an Instagram live, the off-spinner revealed that it was a strange feeling playing for the MS Dhoni-led side for the first time. “First time, it was very strange. I was like ‘what is this? Is this a dream?’ Whenever we played against CSK, it was like India-Pakistan, it was a tough game. Then suddenly, I was not wearing blue and wearing yellow was difficult. It was very difficult to get used to,” he said..

“Luckily, we played our first match against Mumbai. I was like, ‘it was good we got over this match early’. Throughout the first season, it was difficult. After that, we won the trophy. The second season was better,” he said.

Harbhajan also said that he had played a lot with Dhoni representing India. “”We have played a lot of cricket together, we have toured a lot of countries together West Indies, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Australia. MS was a very shy guy. He never used to come to our rooms. He used to be on his own. We used to hang out with Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra and Yuvraj Singh. MS was a very quiet guy,” Harbhajan said.

