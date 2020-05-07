Wearing masks, physical distancing must at NREGP worksites: Nalgonda Collector

By | Published: 6:09 pm

Nalgonda: The district Collector Prashant Jerevan Patil on Thursday instructed the officials to ensure that the labour wear masks and maintain physical distancing at work sites of National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme (NREGP).

Addressing Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs), Mandal Panchayat Officers, Panchayat Secretaries and Assistant Field Officers through a video conference from the District Collectorate, Patil said that 1.37 lakhs NREGP labourers were covered under the scheme at 844 grama panchayats in the district. The payment for material components of NREGP works were cleared up to January 31.

He also instructed the officials to focus on protection and watering of saplings planted under Telangana Ku Haritha Haram and to ensure survival of at least 85 per cent of the saplings.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .